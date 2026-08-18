Terrion Arnold To Join Seahawks, Faces Exempt List

By iHeartRadio

August 18, 2026

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly set to sign free agent cornerback Terrion Arnold, despite the likelihood that he will not play immediately due to ongoing legal issues. Arnold, who is 23, faces eight felony charges related to a February incident in Tampa, Florida, where he allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping and beating of three men. These charges include four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, each carrying the potential for a life sentence.

Arnold was released by the Detroit Lions in June following his arrest. The Seahawks, along with other teams like the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Houston Texans, have shown interest in him. If signed, Arnold is expected to be placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, which would prevent him from playing or practicing but allow him to attend meetings and receive his salary.

The Seahawks' interest in Arnold was highlighted in a recent episode of "Hard Knocks," where his workout with the team was featured. Seattle's head coach, Mike Macdonald, confirmed the team's interest, stating, "It's enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout."

Arnold's next court date is a disposition hearing scheduled for October 5. Meanwhile, he remains under home confinement with allowances for work and legal appointments. Despite the legal challenges, Arnold's potential addition to the Seahawks could impact their secondary lineup, where he might compete for the No. 3 cornerback position.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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