Veteran Edge Rusher Signs With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive lineup by signing veteran edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to a one-year contract. Smith, 33, is coming out of retirement after playing only five games for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The Falcons pursued Smith aggressively following the loss of defensive end James Pearce Jr. to an eight-game suspension and Jalon Walker to a season-ending knee injury.

Smith's decision to join the Falcons came after a workout with the team, despite earlier reports suggesting he might return to the Cleveland Browns. According to Yahoo Sports, the Falcons' offer was more appealing, especially after their recent setbacks on the defensive line.

Smith's previous connection with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, from their time together in Cleveland, may have influenced his decision. Last year, Smith signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Eagles but retired mid-season. Now, he aims to provide the Falcons with much-needed depth at defensive end.

Sportsnaut reported that Smith's return to the field could significantly benefit the Falcons, who are without their top two pass-rushers. Smith's experience and previous success in the league, including a nine-sack season split between the Browns and Detroit Lions in 2024, make him a valuable addition to Atlanta's defense.

The Falcons are hopeful that Smith will help stabilize their defense as they navigate the challenges of the upcoming season. Smith's impact will be closely watched as the team looks to overcome the loss of key defensive players.