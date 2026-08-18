Washington DC Set For Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Downtown Washington, D.C. is gearing up for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, August 22-23, 2026. This event marks the first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the National Mall, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. The race will feature a 1.7-mile, seven-turn track that winds around iconic landmarks such as the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

The race is part of a series of events organized by Freedom 250, a partnership established by President Donald Trump to commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial. The event is reportedly costing around $35 million, largely funded by corporate sponsors. According to Freedom 250 Grand Prix, about 100,000 general admission tickets have been given away for free, providing unprecedented access to the public.

The race circuit, designed for fan accessibility and safety, will include a high-speed section along Pennsylvania Avenue. Josef Newgarden, a two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, expressed excitement about racing in such a historic setting, stating, "Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful."

The event was formalized through an executive order signed by President Trump, titled "Celebrating American Greatness with American Motor Racing." Key supporters include U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX, with enhanced coverage as one of its marquee events honoring America's 250th anniversary. The race is expected to draw significant attention, showcasing American ingenuity and competitive spirit.