Watch: Rob Thomas Shares Scary Onstage Mishap With Matchbox Twenty Bandmate

By Will Mendelson

August 18, 2026

Matchbox Twenty With The Goo Goo Dolls In Concert - Long Island, NY
Photo: Janette Pellegrini / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

He's not crazy; things just got a little, well, "unwell" onstage.

Rob Thomas thought he “almost killed” his Matchbox Twenty bandmate Paul Doucette during a scary incident during a recent show.

At the band’s performance at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday (Aug. 16), the group frontman swung his microphone stand around and accidentally struck Doucette in the head, smashing his in-ear monitors in the process.

After Doucette briefly left the stage for assistance, Thomas told the crowd, “My best friend in the world, and I think I almost killed him, and I feel really bad about this.”

Doucette eventually returned to the stage and joked that he had warned Thomas about swinging the microphone stand for years.

“I knew it was only a matter of time,” he said.

After the show, Doucette shared an Instagram video from the band’s tour bus showing someone carefully removing a piece of his shattered in-ear monitor from his ear.

“So, here’s what’s happening right now, Rob took me out,” Doucette said, appearing in good spirits.

Matchbox Twenty
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices