Watch: Rob Thomas Shares Scary Onstage Mishap With Matchbox Twenty Bandmate

He's not crazy; things just got a little, well, "unwell" onstage.

Rob Thomas thought he “almost killed” his Matchbox Twenty bandmate Paul Doucette during a scary incident during a recent show.

At the band’s performance at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday (Aug. 16), the group frontman swung his microphone stand around and accidentally struck Doucette in the head, smashing his in-ear monitors in the process.

After Doucette briefly left the stage for assistance, Thomas told the crowd, “My best friend in the world, and I think I almost killed him, and I feel really bad about this.”

Doucette eventually returned to the stage and joked that he had warned Thomas about swinging the microphone stand for years.

“I knew it was only a matter of time,” he said.

After the show, Doucette shared an Instagram video from the band’s tour bus showing someone carefully removing a piece of his shattered in-ear monitor from his ear.

“So, here’s what’s happening right now, Rob took me out,” Doucette said, appearing in good spirits.