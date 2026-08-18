Whistleblower Claims DOJ Predetermined Ivy League Probes

A whistleblower has accused the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) of conducting antisemitism investigations at Ivy League schools with "predetermined" outcomes. According to the complaint, these investigations were rushed and lacked evidence, yet the Trump administration still demanded settlements. The complaint, filed by former DOJ attorney Haley Van Erem, alleges that the investigations targeted Brown, Harvard, and Columbia universities.

The complaint claims that the DOJ, under the leadership of then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, pressured universities into settlements despite finding no legal violations. It also accuses the administration of using antisemitism as a pretext to extract money from the schools. The Associated Press reports that the investigations were part of a politically motivated effort to coerce universities into settlements.

In the case of Brown University, the investigative team found no evidence of Title VI violations, which prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin. However, the DOJ leadership allegedly refused to issue a notice of no violation and instead sought a settlement. Brown eventually agreed to pay $50 million to Rhode Island workforce development organizations, while Columbia settled for $200 million, both without admitting wrongdoing. The Hill adds that Harvard resisted settlement demands and is involved in ongoing litigation.

The whistleblower complaint has sparked an investigation led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin criticized the DOJ's approach, calling it a "sham investigation" designed to harass universities and curtail academic freedom. ABC News reports that Van Erem's complaint highlights procedural irregularities and alleges that DOJ officials pressured investigators to reach predetermined outcomes.

The DOJ has defended the integrity of its investigations, stating that Van Erem did not work on university investigations. However, Van Erem's complaint suggests otherwise, as she was temporarily assigned to the Department of Health and Human Services to work on these matters. The whistleblower's allegations have raised questions about the administration's handling of antisemitism investigations and its impact on academic institutions.