Wladimir Klitschko Mourns Ex-Fiancée Hayden Panettiere In Heartfelt Tribute
By Sarah Tate
August 18, 2026
Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé is speaking out following her tragic death at 36.
Wladimir Klitschko penned a heartfelt message on Instagram mourning the loss of the Heroes actress following her death on Sunday (August 16). Sharing an photograph of the former couple with their 11-year-old daughter Kaya, the Ukrainian boxer explained that their family is "going through a time of profound shock and grief," per People.
"The announcement of Hayden's tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya," he wrote. "She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."
Klitschko promised that he will keep Panettiere's memory alive for their daughter and that he "will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."
He also offered his condolences to everyone who knew and loved the Nashville actress and were now grieving her loss, from friends and family to her countless fans, adding, "Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon."
Asking for privacy as his family navigates "this incredibly difficult time," Klitschko concluded with a message to his ex, "Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace."
Panettiere died August 16 at 36 years old after she was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. According to People, officials were heard discussing discussing an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" around the time workers responded to the scene. The Greenville County Coroner's Office later said that responders arrived to find a female in cardiac arrest, later identified as Panettiere, and despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following news of her death, tributes from friends and colleagues poured out on social media mourning the heartbreaking loss.