Wladimir Klitschko Mourns Ex-Fiancée Hayden Panettiere In Heartfelt Tribute

Klitschko promised that he will keep Panettiere's memory alive for their daughter and that he "will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."

He also offered his condolences to everyone who knew and loved the Nashville actress and were now grieving her loss, from friends and family to her countless fans, adding, "Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon."

Asking for privacy as his family navigates "this incredibly difficult time," Klitschko concluded with a message to his ex, "Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace."

Panettiere died August 16 at 36 years old after she was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. According to People, officials were heard discussing discussing an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" around the time workers responded to the scene. The Greenville County Coroner's Office later said that responders arrived to find a female in cardiac arrest, later identified as Panettiere, and despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following news of her death, tributes from friends and colleagues poured out on social media mourning the heartbreaking loss.