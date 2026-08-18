Young Thug Tells Group Of Students 'Fame Is The Most Important' Thing

While discussing the topic on The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious argued that he was speaking from his experience with fame and what it's done for him, but also agreed that the wording wasn't great. DJ Envy thought Thugger didn't convey his point properly. He also argued that "being the best" should be a bigger goal than fame, especially when fame often comes with becoming the best at what you do. Loren LoRosa said having Young Thug speak to the kids was a way for the teachers to meet their students in the middle when all they care about are streamers and TikTokers, but Charlamagne Tha God didn't see it that way.



"You don't want to tell a room full of kids something like that with no context," Charlamagne Tha God said. "You can't tell them to aspire to be famous because, all these kids, to your point Loren, just want to be famous nowadays, but famous for what? The fame itself isn't important. Doing actual work is more important."



Although parents might feel some type of way about Thugger's advice, the kids looked like they loved having them at their school. Check out more footage from Young Thug's visit to the charter school in Macon below.