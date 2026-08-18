Young Thug Tells Group Of Students 'Fame Is The Most Important' Thing
By Tony M. Centeno
August 18, 2026
Young Thug is facing some backlash after he told a group of young students that "fame is the most important" thing.
The 35-year-old artist recently took some time to speak to a cafeteria full of students at a school in Macon, Ga. In a video posted to social media, Thug apparently responds to someone who asked, "What's more important, fame or money?"
"Fame is really the most important," Thug responded. "If you famous, you almost as important as the richest person in the world. You gotta keep up with it. You gotta always make sure it leads you to the right room. You gotta know how to move. You gotta move totally different. You gotta move militant."
While discussing the topic on The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious argued that he was speaking from his experience with fame and what it's done for him, but also agreed that the wording wasn't great. DJ Envy thought Thugger didn't convey his point properly. He also argued that "being the best" should be a bigger goal than fame, especially when fame often comes with becoming the best at what you do. Loren LoRosa said having Young Thug speak to the kids was a way for the teachers to meet their students in the middle when all they care about are streamers and TikTokers, but Charlamagne Tha God didn't see it that way.
"You don't want to tell a room full of kids something like that with no context," Charlamagne Tha God said. "You can't tell them to aspire to be famous because, all these kids, to your point Loren, just want to be famous nowadays, but famous for what? The fame itself isn't important. Doing actual work is more important."
Although parents might feel some type of way about Thugger's advice, the kids looked like they loved having them at their school. Check out more footage from Young Thug's visit to the charter school in Macon below.
The kids at Cirrus Charter Academy in Macon, GA was hype to see Young Thug at school today 📚💯 pic.twitter.com/YE7DUNRBN8— ًWave Checkers (@wavecheckers) August 15, 2026