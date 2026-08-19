2Pac Murder Trial Witness Describes Alleged Shooter

“He wasn’t pointing it in any direction, it was just off to the side," Heidmeyer said.



Heidmeyer told the court it was a Black man who grasped the pistol after the shooting. He described him as “very young, well dressed, he was wearing a very bright white three-quarter sleeved shirt, black pants and a black dress vest.” He testified that he believed the man with the gun was the suspected shooter. He said the man joined the others, got back in their cars, and left before cops arrived on the scene.



Davis, 63, is accused of orchestrating the murder of 2Pac. He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement. Although he did not fire the gun, prosecutors allege he planned the shooting as revenge for an assault on his nephew, Orlando Anderson. During the second day of the trial, the prosecution pointed to Davis's memoir where he admitted to being in the car when Shakur was shot. Davis' defense argues the memoir was fictionalized for sales.



Davis has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last for a month, with over 200 potential witnesses expected to take the stand. If convicted, he could receive life in prison without parole.

