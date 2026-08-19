2Pac Murder Trial Witness Describes Alleged Shooter
By Tony M. Centeno
August 19, 2026
A witness provided a solid description of the alleged shooter during the ongoing trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur.
The trial, where former gang leader Duane "Keefe D" Davis is charged with orchestrating Shakur's 1996 murder, continued on Tuesday, August 18, with testimony from William Heidmeyer. According to The Guardian, the former security officer, who was working with the Los Angeles Police Department on the third floor of a nearby parking garage that night, recalled hearing rounds of gunfire and seeing “a white Dodge Stratus at front, a Black BMW behind it….a white Chevy suburban behind that." He also said he saw several people outside of the cars, including a man with a pistol.
“He wasn’t pointing it in any direction, it was just off to the side," Heidmeyer said.
Heidmeyer told the court it was a Black man who grasped the pistol after the shooting. He described him as “very young, well dressed, he was wearing a very bright white three-quarter sleeved shirt, black pants and a black dress vest.” He testified that he believed the man with the gun was the suspected shooter. He said the man joined the others, got back in their cars, and left before cops arrived on the scene.
Davis, 63, is accused of orchestrating the murder of 2Pac. He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and a gang enhancement. Although he did not fire the gun, prosecutors allege he planned the shooting as revenge for an assault on his nephew, Orlando Anderson. During the second day of the trial, the prosecution pointed to Davis's memoir where he admitted to being in the car when Shakur was shot. Davis' defense argues the memoir was fictionalized for sales.
Davis has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last for a month, with over 200 potential witnesses expected to take the stand. If convicted, he could receive life in prison without parole.