AK Candidates Peltola And Sullivan To Face Off In November

In the upcoming November election, Alaska's U.S. Senate race will feature a showdown between Democratic candidate Mary Peltola and Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. As reported by PBS, both candidates emerged as the top contenders in the state's all-party primary, which allows candidates from all parties to compete on the same ballot, with the top four advancing to the general election.

Peltola, who was first elected in a 2022 special election, aims to challenge Sullivan, who has held his Senate seat since 2014. According to Alaska Beacon, Peltola secured 46.8% of the votes in the primary, while Sullivan garnered 44.4%. The other two candidates advancing to the general election have yet to be decided.

A second Republican named Dan Sullivan, listed as "Daniel J. Sullivan Jr." on the ballot, also participated in the primary. The presence of two candidates with the same name led to accusations of voter confusion, which both the Peltola campaign and the second Sullivan denied. An Alaska court ruled that the second Sullivan could remain on the ballot.

The November election, which will use ranked choice voting, could play a crucial role in determining control of the Senate. As The Washington Post notes, the outcome is highly anticipated, with both candidates having significant campaign funds and backing.