Amazon Expanding Drone Delivery Service To Nearly 500 US Cities

Amazon is planning to expand its drone delivery service for lightweight packages to suburban areas in nearly 500 cities across the United States by the end of the year. The company announced on Thursday that millions more people could soon receive small Amazon packages by drone in as little as 30 minutes, with each drone able to carry up to five pounds.

According to a news release, this move will increase Amazon’s drone delivery operations more than sixfold, reaching new communities in metro areas including Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Boise. The drones will primarily operate in suburbs, away from tall buildings and major airports to limit safety concerns.

The expansion comes as Amazon competes with Walmart and other retailers to provide faster delivery times, relying on a combination of drones and drivers. Hundreds of thousands of packages have already been delivered by Amazon drones this year, but even with the new rollout, drones will still account for just a small fraction of the hundreds of millions of packages Amazon delivers annually.

Amazon’s drone program faces several challenges, such as navigating tree cover, landscaping obstacles, inflatable pools, and the need to find safe drop zones. There are also regulatory hurdles and community concerns about noise.

For Amazon Prime members, drone delivery will be free for orders over $50, while smaller orders will cost $2.99. Non-members will pay $4.99 per drone delivery. For standard shipping, non-members pay a flat fee if the shipment is under $35, or up to $12.99 for same-day shipments.

Amazon is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and has received waivers to fly drones beyond line of sight. The company continues to invest in warehouse infrastructure, fulfillment centers, and trucks to compete for faster delivery. The federal government has proposed a rule to allow more drone operators to fly beyond the horizon, but it has not yet been finalized.

Other companies like DoorDash are also experimenting with drone deliveries for food and other goods. Amazon’s continued push into drone delivery signals a growing trend in how goods may reach consumers in the future.