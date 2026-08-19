Anderson .Paak & Cordae Announce Release Date For Anticipated Joint Album

By Tony M. Centeno

August 20, 2026

Cordae & Anderson .Paak
Photo: APESHIT/Mass Appeal/EMPIRE

Cordae and Anderson .Paak are reuniting once again for a full-length project that's bound to get the people talking.

On Wednesday, August 19, the Grammy Award-winning singer and the Grammy-nominated MC revealed their plan to drop their anticipated joint album, Heavy Is the Crown. Cordae and Anderson announced the project and shared the official cover art, which is an homage to the 2005 comedy film, Step Brothers. According to a press release, it was "born from years of mutual respect and creative evolution." It also "celebrates brotherhood and the kind of chemistry that can only exist between two artists who genuinely enjoy making music together."

Cordae and Anderson .Paak's upcoming album will build on the foundation they established with their first collaboration in 2019. Paak contributed vocals and co-produced "RNP" alongside J. Cole for Cordae's debut album, The Lost Boy. Since then, the duo has released two more singles: the J. Cole-produced "Two Tens" and "Summer Drop." They've also teamed up to perform their collaborations on stage at the BET Awards and late-night shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more.

Soon after dropping the cover art and release date, DaePaak also shared a hilarious teaser of their upcoming single. In the brief clip, the two artists stand still for a photo before Paak tells 'Dae to "get the f**k off me." From there, a shoving match ensues, and the two throw up their sets before running out of the room.

Heavy Is The Crown drops October 23. Check out the teaser below.

CordaeAnderson .Paak
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