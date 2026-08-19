Bhad Bhabie Looks Unrecognizable After Eye-Popping Body Transformation

"She really said new era, new look, same confidence," one fan wrote.



Bhad Bhabie looks radiant as she continues to recover from her battle with cancer. The social media star, born Danielle Bregoli, has been receiving treatments for blood cancer since late 2024. In a video she posted last year, Bregoli explained her white blood cell count is high, which is a sign of blood cancer or a bone marrow disorder. She also shot down the rumors that she's fighting off breast cancer and addressed rumors about her weight loss.



Earlier this year, Bregoli was feeling down about her progress when she received "bad news" from her doctor. She didn't go into detail, but concluded her post by emphasizing, "god has the last say so not my cancer." Based on her latest video, it seems like she's doing everything possible to make a full recovery.