Bhad Bhabie Looks Unrecognizable After Eye-Popping Body Transformation

By Tony M. Centeno

August 19, 2026

Bhad Bhabie
Photo: Getty Images

Bhad Bhabie had fans and critics alike buzzing after she debuted a new look.

Earlier this week, the artist-model shared a video on her Instagram Stories that revealed her stunning transformation. The brief clip begins with a close-up of her face, which now features a thicker set of lips and fresh curly hair. Her new nose, which she got done last year, also shines in the camera light before she backs away to show off her toned midsection. She closes out by dancing to Taffy's "Feeling On My Body." The new look took fans online by surprise.

"She really said new era, new look, same confidence," one fan wrote.

Bhad Bhabie looks radiant as she continues to recover from her battle with cancer. The social media star, born Danielle Bregoli, has been receiving treatments for blood cancer since late 2024. In a video she posted last year, Bregoli explained her white blood cell count is high, which is a sign of blood cancer or a bone marrow disorder. She also shot down the rumors that she's fighting off breast cancer and addressed rumors about her weight loss.

Earlier this year, Bregoli was feeling down about her progress when she received "bad news" from her doctor. She didn't go into detail, but concluded her post by emphasizing, "god has the last say so not my cancer." Based on her latest video, it seems like she's doing everything possible to make a full recovery.

Bhad Bhabie
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