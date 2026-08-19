Blueface & Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira Reveal Name Of Their Newborn Son

Blueface and Nevaeh announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Blue already has three other children, one son with Chrisean Rock and two others with his ex, Jaidyn Alexis. The couple celebrated their new child at a baby shower over the weekend. The event was livestreamed through Blue's Kick account, where fans got to see what went down in real time. Before they arrived at the location, Blueface and Neveah got into an argument after Blue joked that he invited Chrisean to the baby shower.



Although Blue and Neveah have been together for quite some time, Blue recently reunited with Chrisean and their son, Chrisean Jr., during a long weekend trip. After Blue and Chrisean were spotted kissing and getting cozy in a jacuzzi together, Nevaeh looked fed up during a livestream. She reportedly left his home, but apparently worked things out with him and moved back in.



Congratulations to Blueface and Nevaeh for welcoming their new child into the world. Check out more footage from their experience in the hospital below.