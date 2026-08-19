Brewers Blast Mariners In Record Shutout

The Milwaukee Brewers achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday night (August 18), matching baseball's modern-era record for the largest shutout with a 22-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The Brewers, who currently hold the best record in the major leagues at 78-48, also equaled their franchise record for runs in a single game. This impressive performance was highlighted by three-run homers from Christian Yelich, David Hamilton, and Luis Lara, along with a two-run shot by Jake Bauers.

The Brewers' offensive onslaught began with Bauers' colorful score in the first inning against Seattle's pitcher Bryce Miller, who now holds a 4-7 record. Bauers doubled with two outs, and after a single by William Contreras, a throw to the plate by left fielder Randy Arozarena was dropped by catcher Cal Raleigh, allowing Bauers to dive back to the plate safely.

Yelich's homer extended the lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning, followed by Hamilton's homer in the sixth, making it 9-0. Bauers added his 22nd homer later in the inning, pushing the score to 11-0. The Brewers scored nine more runs in the eighth inning, with Lara hitting the first homer of his career.

On the mound, Kyle Harrison improved his record to 10-3, holding the Mariners to just two hits over five innings. The relief pitchers, Shane Drohan, Grant Anderson, and catcher Gary Sánchez, completed the five-hitter, with Sánchez notably throwing pitches under 40 mph in the ninth inning.

Hamilton's four RBIs marked a career high, with Yelich and Lara also driving in four runs each. Garrett Mitchell contributed with four hits. The Brewers' victory ties the record set by Pittsburgh over the Chicago Cubs in 1975 and by Cleveland against the New York Yankees in 2004.

Looking ahead, Seattle's right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) will face Milwaukee's right-handed pitcher Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA) on Wednesday.