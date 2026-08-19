Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Misses Practice Amid Injury Concerns

The Cleveland Browns' running back, Quinshon Judkins, was absent from training camp practice today (August 19) in Berea, Ohio, raising concerns about a potential injury. The absence follows reports of Judkins taking several hard hits during Tuesday's session. As the Browns prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice on Thursday (August 20), Judkins' status remains uncertain.

During the previous practice, tensions ran high as aggressive plays led to head coach Todd Monken ending the session early. According to Yahoo Sports, Judkins was involved in multiple incidents, including being hit hard by teammate Adin Huntington. This prompted Monken to call off practice to protect players from further injury.

The Browns are gearing up for their second preseason game against the Bills on Saturday (August 22). The joint practice is expected to be a crucial test for the team, especially for those competing for starting positions. The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Monken is keen on using these practices to finalize decisions on the starting lineup, including the ongoing quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns' training camp has been intense, with players pushing hard to secure their spots. However, the team is also focused on maintaining player safety, especially with the regular season approaching. As the Browns prepare for the joint practice with the Bills, the coaching staff will be closely monitoring Judkins' condition and ensuring that players adhere to safe practice protocols.