Byron Donalds Wins Florida Governor Republican Primary

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

GOP Members Of Congress Address U.S. Indictment Of Raul Castro
Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images News / Getty Images

NBC News projects that Byron Donalds will win the Republican primary for Florida governor. The congressman, who has President Donald Trump's endorsement, emerged victorious over a crowded field that included Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and political newcomer James Fishback. Donalds will now face former congressman David Jolly in the November midterm elections.

According to PBS NewsHour, Donalds aims to become Florida's first Black governor, focusing on issues like tax cuts and insurance regulation reforms. His victory underscores Trump's continued influence in Florida politics, despite mixed results in other states.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Jolly, a former Republican who switched parties, leads the Democratic field. His campaign focuses on uniting Democrats and appealing to moderates.

As Florida moves toward the general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, both parties are gearing up for a competitive race. The outcome will test the state's political leanings, which have shifted rightward in recent years.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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