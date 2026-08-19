Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise In Preventing Recurrence Of Melanoma

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

An experimental cancer vaccine developed by Moderna and Merck is showing promising results in preventing the recurrence of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. According to interim results from a study, the vaccine, when used in combination with Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda, significantly extended the time before cancer returned in high-risk melanoma patients. The vaccine, known as intismeran autogene, uses a patient's tumor-specific genetic signature to train the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells.

The Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942 study demonstrated that the combination of intismeran autogene and Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% compared to Keytruda alone. This study involved 157 patients with high-risk stage III/IV melanoma who had undergone surgery. The results were consistent with previous findings from a three-year follow-up in 2023. Merck and Moderna plan to present further data at an upcoming medical meeting and share it with regulators.

The vaccine's success in reducing melanoma recurrence is seen as an early success for Moderna's mRNA platform, which aims to expand beyond COVID-19 vaccines. Analysts suggest that if the vaccine continues to show positive results in larger trials, it could be commercialized for melanoma and potentially other cancers, such as kidney, bladder, and lung cancers.

The study results highlight the potential of mRNA vaccines in cancer treatment. Dr. Janice Mehnert, a senior investigator at NYU Langone Health, emphasized that the combination therapy could improve clinical outcomes for melanoma patients. The ongoing research aims to explore the vaccine's effectiveness in other cancers with high mutation rates.

While the full results are yet to be published, the promising findings offer hope for melanoma patients and could lead to significant advancements in cancer treatment. The vaccine is currently being tested in a Phase 3 trial to determine its efficacy as a first-line therapy in combination with Keytruda for melanoma.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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