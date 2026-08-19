Chargers Center Out Indefinitely With ACL Injury

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Photo: Kevin Terrell / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers face a setback as center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely due to a damaged ACL and other knee injuries. The incident occurred during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday (August 18) when 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on Biadasz's leg during an 11-on-11 drill.

Biadasz, who signed with the Chargers in March after playing for the Washington Commanders, was carted off the field following the injury. Rookie Jake Slaughter stepped in to take reps at center. Slaughter, a second-round pick from Florida, has primarily played left guard during training camp but could now find himself starting at center.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh expressed confidence in Slaughter and fellow rookie Travis Burke as potential Week 1 starters. Harbaugh noted the offensive line had been healthy throughout training camp prior to Biadasz's injury.

The Chargers and 49ers are scheduled to play a preseason game on Thursday (August 20) at SoFi Stadium, where Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and other starters are expected to play one series. The injury to Biadasz is a significant blow to the Chargers' offensive line as they prepare for the upcoming season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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