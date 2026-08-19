Commanders' Newton Seeing Specialist For Injury

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
Photo: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Johnny Newton is meeting with a specialist to assess a pectoral injury, potentially sidelining him for a significant part of the season. Head coach Dan Quinn announced the news today, highlighting the importance of determining the next steps for Newton's recovery. The third-year pro, drafted in the second round in 2024, has been a reliable player, missing just one game in his career so far.

Newton's impact on the field has been notable, with five sacks recorded during his part-time role last season. Quinn has high expectations for Newton, who he believes is poised to make a significant leap in performance. According to Quinn, Newton's quickness and ability as an interior rusher make him a valuable asset to the team.

The Commanders are hopeful for a swift recovery for Newton, who has previously dealt with injuries, including a foot injury that required surgery. As the team awaits further medical evaluations, they are preparing for the possibility of adjusting their defensive lineup. The outcome of Newton's specialist consultation will likely influence the team's strategy moving forward.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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