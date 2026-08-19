Cyclosporiasis Cases Rise To Over 15-Thousand In U.S.

The number of cyclosporiasis cases in the United States has surged past 15,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This increase is largely attributed to a multistate outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, served at Taco Bell restaurants and distributed by Taylor Farms. As of now, 828 individuals have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported in Michigan.

The outbreak, which began in July, initially centered around people who consumed shredded lettuce at Taco Bell. However, the CDC has since expanded its investigation to include those who consumed the recalled Taylor Farms lettuce from other sources. The lettuce was distributed to 31 states, leading to widespread exposure.

According to the Food Poisoning Bulletin, the outbreak has affected at least 17 states. The CDC has noted that the outbreak may not be limited to these states, as the lettuce was also available at retail stores and other food service locations.

The CDC reported that the ages of those affected range from 1 to 98 years old. The agency has acknowledged a reporting lag, which means the actual number of cases may be higher.

Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. The company is cooperating with the FDA to ensure no contaminated lettuce remains on the market.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue, and they can last weeks if untreated. The CDC advises anyone who consumed the recalled lettuce and experiences symptoms to seek medical attention.