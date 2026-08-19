DEA Investigates Hayden Panettiere's Death in South Carolina

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has joined the investigation into the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, according to a report by ABC News. Panettiere, aged 36, was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday (August 16).

The Greenville Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting Panettiere in cardiac arrest, possibly due to an overdose. Despite extensive efforts by EMS personnel, she was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. The police report, as detailed by WSPA 7NEWS, noted no obvious physical reasons for her unresponsiveness. The investigation remains open, with no definitive cause of death released.

Panettiere's former boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were present at the scene. Hickerson showed officers a bag of medications Panettiere had been taking, though details were redacted. Hickerson had a tumultuous history with Panettiere, including past domestic violence allegations, as reported by KING 5.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office has yet to determine the official cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Panettiere's mother, Lesley Vogel, expressed her grief and concern over her daughter's relationship with Hickerson in a statement to NBC News.

As the investigation continues, authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the apartment complex and conducting interviews. The DEA's involvement suggests a focus on potential drug-related aspects of the case.