Dem Socialist Angie Nixon Wins Florida Senate Democratic Primary

Democratic state representative Angie Nixon has won the Florida Senate Democratic primary, defeating Alex Vindman, a former White House national security aide. Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, will now face incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the midterm elections.

Nixon's victory comes despite Vindman's significant financial advantage, having raised nearly $16.3 million compared to Nixon's under $975,000. Vindman, who played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment, had positioned himself as a political outsider with strong grassroots support. However, Nixon's campaign, powered by endorsements from national figures like U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Florida progressive leaders such as U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, resonated with voters looking for a working-class fighter.

Nixon has been known for her activism, including a recent sit-in at the Governor’s office over new congressional maps. She has consistently advocated for issues like affordable housing and healthcare, gaining attention for her direct approach to politics. According to Florida Politics, Nixon stated, "Floridians are tired of corporate-backed politics as usual."

The primary win sets the stage for a challenging general election against Moody, who has the advantage of incumbency and a strong Republican voter base in Florida. As reported by NBC News, Moody was appointed to the Senate in 2025 and has previously won statewide elections.

The upcoming election will be closely watched as Democrats aim to secure a Senate seat in a state where Republicans have historically held an edge. The general election is scheduled for November, and both parties are expected to campaign vigorously in the coming months.