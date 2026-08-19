Diamondbacks' Marte Undergoing Knee Scans

Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte missed Monday's (August 17) game against the Boston Red Sox, sparking curiosity and concern. According to Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, Marte was placed on the restricted list after failing to appear at Fenway Park due to a "personal matter." The team is now aware that Marte traveled back to Phoenix to undergo an MRI for a sore left knee.

Marte, a three-time All-Star, had been expected to play as the designated hitter but was absent without prior communication. This unexpected absence led to his placement on the restricted list, which means he will not be paid or accrue service time until he returns to the roster. Lovullo expressed disappointment but emphasized the team's support for Marte, stating, "Sometimes you get disappointed. Sometimes you get let down. But we're going to figure out how to work through this."

The Diamondbacks are currently in a tight race for a National League Wild Card spot, sitting one game behind the San Diego Padres. Marte's absence comes at a crucial time as the team battles for a playoff position. Despite not playing up to his usual standards this season, Marte remains a key player for the Diamondbacks.

Marte's absence is reminiscent of a similar situation in 2025 when he missed games after the All-Star break, leading to frustration among teammates. The Diamondbacks have not provided a timeline for Marte's return, leaving his status uncertain as the team continues its push for the playoffs.