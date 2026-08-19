Fans Think YoungBoy Never Broke Again Alluded To Split From His Wife
By Tony M. Centeno
August 19, 2026
YoungBoy Never Broke Again's latest posts have fans thinking that he's no longer with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle.
The 26-year-old artist took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 17, where he seemingly opened up about the status of his marriage.
"Honestly I feel like I lost the only thing complete my family but it’s cool," he wrote. "5 I love you you need To come home cause that ain’t it... I’ll mind my business though like a gangster suppose too."
"You'll never have what I have cause you never gave the love I gave," he continued. "You can take as many knives to the back like me, and I'll silence you."
NBA YoungBoy shares a message to his wife Jazlyn after she allegedly left him🥴👀— blax🧃 (@ybdeyo) August 17, 2026
“Honestly… I feel like I lost the only thing complete”🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/8Q3R0vdoVW
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, has been married to his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, since 2023. The two were together when Gaulden was released from prison and placed on house arrest. They first moved in together in a mansion they bought in Milcreek, Utah, where he was legally bound for the duration of his sentence. Hayes gave birth to the couple's two sons in 2021 and 2022 before they were married in Utah. They recently welcomed their third child, a daughter, in February.
As of this report, there are no confirmed reports that the couple has legally split. However, fans are well aware that YB is not in the United States, where his family is based. The Baton Rouge native has been in South Korea for the past few months and recently said he will never go back to the U.S. It's not clear if any of his 13 children are with him in South Korea.