Fans Think YoungBoy Never Broke Again Alluded To Split From His Wife

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, has been married to his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, since 2023. The two were together when Gaulden was released from prison and placed on house arrest. They first moved in together in a mansion they bought in Milcreek, Utah, where he was legally bound for the duration of his sentence. Hayes gave birth to the couple's two sons in 2021 and 2022 before they were married in Utah. They recently welcomed their third child, a daughter, in February.



As of this report, there are no confirmed reports that the couple has legally split. However, fans are well aware that YB is not in the United States, where his family is based. The Baton Rouge native has been in South Korea for the past few months and recently said he will never go back to the U.S. It's not clear if any of his 13 children are with him in South Korea.

