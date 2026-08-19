Former Fauci Adviser Pleads Guilty To Conceal Covid-19 Records

David Morens, a former senior adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (August 18) to conspiring to evade public records laws and conceal government documents related to Covid-19 grants. The 78-year-old entered his plea in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, and now faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on November 12.

Morens was indicted in April for his role in a scheme to block public records requests regarding Covid-19 research grants starting in April 2020. Prosecutors allege that Morens used his personal email account to avoid federal transparency laws and conceal records of discussions about Covid-19 research grants. According to NBC News, the plea agreement reveals that Morens and others intentionally avoided government email servers to keep their communications private.

The charges against Morens are part of a broader investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and the handling of related research grants. The STAT News reports that the investigation scrutinized Morens' email communications and accused him of attempting to revive a controversial coronavirus grant.

Dr. Fauci, who led the NIAID for 38 years, was not charged in the case against Morens. However, Fauci has been under scrutiny by Senate Republicans, who have accused him of mishandling the pandemic response. Fauci recently invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a Senate hearing, as reported by Spectrum News.

Morens' attorney, Tim Belevetz, stated that Morens has taken responsibility for his actions and will continue to do so. The case highlights ongoing tensions and investigations surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the federal government's response.