Hageman, Barlow Projected Winners In Wyoming Primaries

NBC News projects that Harriet Hageman will win the Republican Senate primary in Wyoming. Hageman, who has the backing of President Trump, is set to face Democrat James Byrd in the race to succeed retiring Senator Cynthia Lummis. Meanwhile, Eric Barlow is projected to win the Republican primary for Wyoming governor, defeating Trump-backed Megan Degenfelder. Barlow is looking to succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mark Gordon.

According to 270toWin, the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate was highly competitive, with Hageman emerging as the frontrunner. Hageman, who is currently serving her second term in Congress, was endorsed by both Lummis and the state's other Senator, John Barrasso. Her opponent, James Byrd, is a former state representative and the more prominent of the two Democratic candidates.

In the gubernatorial race, Barlow, a state senator, defeated Degenfelder, the current Superintendent of Public Instruction, despite her endorsement from President Trump. An internal poll from Barlow's campaign in July showed him leading with 42%, with Degenfelder and other candidates trailing significantly.

Wyoming is known for its strong Republican presence, and the winners of these primaries are expected to have an advantage heading into the general election in November. As reported by PBS, Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1960, and the state remains one of the most reliably Republican in the country.