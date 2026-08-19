Hawaii Faces New Tropical Threat

By iHeartRadio

August 19, 2026

US-HAWAII-WEATHER-HURRICANE
Photo: JILL K. BRIGGS / AFP / Getty Images

Hawaii is bracing for another potential tropical system as the National Hurricane Center tracks a disturbance east-southeast of the islands. This system has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, according to Larry Kelly, a hurricane specialist. The disturbance, if it develops, will be named Moke.

The system is expected to stay south of Hawaii, but it could bring heavy rains and moisture to the region. This is concerning for residents still recovering from Hurricane Lala, which caused significant damage and left many without power. According to USA TODAY, more than 100 homes were damaged or destroyed, and approximately 20,000 electrical customers remain without power.

The Honolulu weather service office advises residents to monitor the system closely as its path and intensity remain uncertain. Hawaii News Now reports that areas affected by Lala are still experiencing hazards like flooded areas and downed power lines.

As the weekend approaches, the forecast may change, and residents are urged to stay informed. The potential for more rain is unwelcome, as Lala already brought over 40 inches of rain to some parts of the Big Island.

Scientists like Andy Hazelton and Daniel Swain have noted that warming sea surface temperatures, influenced by El Niño, could lead to a more active tropical storm season. The next storm in the Eastern Pacific, if it forms, will be named Iselle.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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