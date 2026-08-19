Howard To Start For Steelers Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday (August 21) with an important decision in the quarterback lineup. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Will Howard will start the game, while rookie Drew Allar will take over later. Neither veteran Aaron Rodgers nor backup Mason Rudolph will play, allowing the team to focus on evaluating their young quarterbacks.

Howard, who missed the entire 2025 preseason due to a fractured pinky finger, is eager to showcase his skills. In the recent 28-9 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers, he completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards, including a successful two-minute touchdown drive. According to NFL.com, McCarthy praised Howard's performance, highlighting his poise and ability to overcome challenging situations.

Rookie Drew Allar also impressed in his preseason debut, completing 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and scoring two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Despite the strong performances, The Sporting News cautions against overreacting, noting that Allar's success came against backup players.

The Steelers are considering keeping four quarterbacks on their roster, as reported by Steelers.com. This decision reflects the team's commitment to developing their young talents as they prepare for the future beyond Rodgers' tenure.