Israel Constructs Gallows For Palestinian Terrorists

Israel is reportedly constructing a gallows to execute Palestinians convicted of terrorism. The construction site, unveiled by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir this week, is located in central Israel and includes a viewing area for victims' families to witness the executions. The move follows a law passed in March 2026, mandating death by hanging for terrorism-related killings, which applies only to Palestinians.

According to The Telegraph, the law is enforced through military courts that do not try Israeli citizens. Legal experts and human rights groups have criticized the law as a two-tier justice system and have challenged it at Israel's Supreme Court, arguing it violates rights to life, dignity, equality, and due process.

Ben-Gvir, who framed the facility as fulfilling campaign promises before national elections in October, stated, "We are making history. Terrorists deserve only one thing: death by hanging." i24 News reports that the facility will house prisoners sentenced to death and includes areas for carrying out executions and observation by victims' families.

The law has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it deviates from Israel's historical use of the death penalty, which was previously reserved for exceptional cases, such as the execution of Adolf Eichmann in 1962. Death Penalty Information Center notes that this legislation marks a significant shift in Israeli policy and has been condemned by international human rights groups.

The development comes amid stalled efforts to advance the Gaza peace process and ongoing tensions in the region. The law and its implementation remain subjects of intense debate both within Israel and internationally.