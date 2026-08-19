Jaguars Acquire Offensive Lineman From Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars have bolstered their offensive line by acquiring guard Daniel Faalele from the New York Giants in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick. Faalele, a 26-year-old lineman, was set to begin his first season with the Giants after spending four years with the Baltimore Ravens. This move comes as the Jaguars look to fill the gap left by Patrick Mekari, who is sidelined due to a back injury.

Faalele's addition aims to provide the Jaguars with much-needed depth and experience on their offensive line. The Jaguars' current roster has been dealing with several injuries, including Mekari's recent back surgery. According to Sports Illustrated, Mekari's recovery timeline remains uncertain, and the team has not yet placed him on injured reserve, hoping he might return during the season.

Yahoo Sports reports that Mekari's absence has prompted the Jaguars to explore various options for their offensive line configuration. With Faalele joining the team, the Jaguars are expected to reassess their lineup ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars' acquisition of Faalele is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their roster amid ongoing injuries. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, they will continue to evaluate their offensive line's performance and make necessary adjustments to ensure they remain competitive.