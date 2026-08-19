Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpse Of Summer Fun With Sons

Justin Timberlake is enjoying some summer fun with his family.

On Tuesday (August 18), the "Selfish" singer gave fans a glimpse of what life has been like for his family recently on Instagram, including some rare snaps of his and wife Jessica Biel's two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, per People.

The "Suit & Tie" musician gave followers a brief recap of their family's summer activities, from days on the golf course and spending time in nature to crafting pirate-themed decorations at home and enjoying a day at the rodeo. In one pic, their youngest son kept cool for the summer with a massive ice cream sundae, complete with whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry on top, while their oldest examined some interesting tech with his dad at Mercer Labs in New York City in another.

Timberlake also shared a snap of he and Biel dressed up for a night out, the *NSYNC alum in a gray ensemble over a black T-shirt and his wife in a burnt orange sheath dress, as well as a pic of Biel proudly showing off a fish she had seemingly just reeled in from a pond.

"Been outside," he wrote in the caption.

The summer photo dump comes more than a year after Timberlake revealed his Lyme disease diagnosis following the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, describing the condition as "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically" in a lengthy message on Instagram. However, later reports claimed that he is "doing okay" and "prioritizing his health" with support from his family.