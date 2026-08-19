Lil Durk May Face Witnesses Who’ve Signed Plea Deals At Upcoming Trial

Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, is set to face five charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as the use of and discharge firearms and a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. The charges are related to an alleged murder-for-hire plot in 2022 that was aimed at rapper Quando Rondo but resulted in the death of his cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. He will be tried alongside two of his co-defendants, Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey. All three men have pleaded not guilty.



Banks recently had more bad luck before the trial begins. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald, who is overseeing the trial, denied Durk’s suppression motion, which would've kept a compilation of images from a forensic phone extraction. The photos were taken from two of his phones that were confiscated during a search police conducted in response to a robbery at his Georgia mansion. Although Banks' lawyers argued that they didn't have a warrant for those items at that time, the state said police officers obtained a warrant for his devices a month later.



The trial over Lil Durk's alleged crimes is set to begin on August 20 in Los Angeles. Prosecutors expect to take 11 to 13 days to present their case.