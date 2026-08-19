Lindsay Clancy Trial Continues Today With More Defense Witnesses

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, accused of murdering her three children in January 2023, continues today in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The defense will call more witnesses to the stand, following emotional testimonies from Clancy's mother and sister on Tuesday (August 18). Clancy, who has pleaded not guilty, claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the incident.

According to ABC7NY, Clancy's mother, Paula Musgrove, testified that her daughter's mental health began to decline in October 2022. Musgrove shared a text from Clancy pleading for help, saying, "I'm really sick. Something is wrong." Clancy's sister, Allison Ozga, also described her sister's struggles with anxiety, paranoia, and suicidal thoughts.

The prosecution, which rested its case on Monday (August 17), argues that Clancy planned the murders of her children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months—by sending her husband out for errands. They claim she then attempted to take her own life by jumping from a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

NBC Boston reports that Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, does not dispute that she killed her children but argues she should not be held criminally responsible due to her mental state. The defense claims Clancy was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder.

The trial has highlighted issues around mental health care, with both Lindsay and Patrick Clancy filing medical malpractice suits against healthcare providers. The defense is expected to call mental health and psychiatric forensic experts to support their case.

If acquitted of first-degree murder charges, Clancy could be committed to a state hospital with periodic reviews to assess her potential release.