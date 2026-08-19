LIV Golf Players Meet With Proposed Investor

LIV Golf players are navigating an uncertain future after meeting with the tour's proposed investor on Tuesday (August 18) while preparing for the season-ending tournament in Indiana. The unnamed investor, alongside LIV CEO Scott O'Neil, addressed players' questions, providing more clarity on the league's path forward after the Saudi government withdrew its financial backing earlier this year.

O'Neil announced an agreement with a lead investor, which allows LIV Golf to continue without Saudi funding. The investor's identity remains undisclosed, but the agreement has been approved by LIV's board, signaling a new era for the league. O'Neil mentioned that the league is receiving "strong interest" from over a dozen potential minority investors, aiming for long-term stability and growth.

The league plans to finalize terms with the lead investor by September, with a vision for "LIV Golf 2.0" featuring 10 team events annually—five in the United States and five internationally. The future schedule will allow players to compete on other circuits, with some already participating in the European tour.

LIV Golf, which started in 2022 with Saudi backing, initially attracted top players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson with substantial bonuses. However, the Saudi Public Investment Fund's decision to cease funding after 2026 has prompted the league to seek alternative financial sources. O'Neil is seeking $250 million to $300 million to sustain the league, which has spent over $5 billion to date.

Despite the challenges, O'Neil remains optimistic about the league's future, emphasizing the unique format and global reach of LIV Golf. The league's management is focused on ensuring long-term sustainability and maintaining operations, with plans to play 10 events in 2027, including international "majors" and U.S. "signature events."