Millions Across The South Under Heat Alerts

Millions of residents across the South are experiencing extreme heat conditions as a sweltering heat wave continues to grip the region. This week, dozens of record high temperatures have been shattered, including in Miami and Oklahoma City, both reaching the 100-degree mark. According to FOX Weather, the heat wave is expected to persist through the weekend, driven by a heat dome anchored in the Southwest that has expanded across the Southeast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued heat alerts affecting over 70 million people, with more than 40 million Americans at risk of extreme heat. The most affected areas stretch from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Carolinas, with parts of Oklahoma and Texas also impacted. The Weather Channel reports that heat indices are soaring above 105 degrees, reaching up to 110 degrees in some areas, including southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s, providing little relief from the oppressive heat. The Lower Colorado River Authority notes that the stagnant high-pressure system maintaining these conditions is expected to persist through the weekend, with no significant rain forecasted.

Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, as NOAA warns that heat-related illnesses are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. The extreme heat poses a serious risk, particularly for those without adequate cooling or hydration.