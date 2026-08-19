NHL To Unveil "Hometown Remix" Uniforms

All 32 NHL teams will introduce new "Hometown Remix" uniforms this season. Announced on Wednesday (August 19), the NHL and Fanatics have collaborated to create these special edition kits that celebrate each team's fans, city, and local culture. This marks the first 32-team special edition uniform program since Fanatics became the NHL's official uniform supplier in 2024.

The "Hometown Remix" collection will include jerseys, apparel, and headwear, offering fans a wide range of options to show their team spirit. The NHL's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Brian Jennings, mentioned that Fanatics had planned to introduce a new specialty jersey around the 2026-27 campaign when the partnership was first announced in 2023.

This initiative follows previous collaborations with Adidas, which included the Reverse Retro collection. Unlike the Reverse Retro jerseys, which flipped the colors of vintage jerseys, the "Hometown Remix" jerseys will focus on local inspiration. Fanatics has experience with such projects, having worked on MLB's City Connect collection and the NBA's City Edition collection.

More details about the "Hometown Remix" uniforms will be revealed after the NHL regular season begins on Tuesday, September 29. The season opener will feature a tripleheader on ESPN, starting with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at 5 p.m. ET.