Phillies Sign Veteran Lefty To Big-League Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed veteran left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes to a major league contract, aiming to bolster their pitching rotation for the remainder of the season. The 31-year-old Cortes, who has been a free agent since the end of last season due to surgery on his throwing arm, will bring much-needed depth and experience to the Phillies' bullpen.

Cortes, known for his unique pitching style and ability to keep hitters off balance, was previously with the Padres before being traded to the Brewers, where he was sidelined with a flexor strain. His addition to the Phillies comes as the team seeks to address concerns about their starting rotation depth. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies' minor league system lacks developed arms ready for the big leagues, making Cortes' signing a strategic move.

The Phillies are currently in a competitive race in the NL East, and Cortes' veteran presence is expected to provide stability. His signing follows the team's recent acquisition of closer Jhoan Duran, as reported by CBS Sports, highlighting their commitment to strengthening their pitching staff for the stretch run.

Cortes' return to the mound is anticipated soon, as he is currently on a minor-league rehab assignment. The Phillies hope that his experience and skill will contribute positively as they aim for a strong finish to the season.