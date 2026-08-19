Police Investigate Hayden Panettiere's Death for Criminal Conduct

Police in Greenville, South Carolina, are investigating whether criminal conduct played a role in the death of actress Hayden Panettiere. The 36-year-old was found dead at an Airbnb on Sunday (August 16) after going into cardiac arrest, according to a report by TMZ.

Panettiere's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach, were present at the scene, as confirmed by a police report obtained by NBC News. The report states that emergency services attempted to revive Panettiere, but she was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has completed an autopsy, finding no signs of trauma, but the cause of death remains under investigation.

Panettiere's relationship with Hickerson was marked by allegations of domestic violence, which she detailed in her memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning." Hickerson has a history of legal issues, including a no-contest plea to felony charges related to domestic violence in 2021.

The investigation is ongoing, with police examining the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death, including a "bag of medication" found at the scene. The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are conducting parallel investigations, and the coroner's office stated it could take up to three months to complete the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Panettiere, known for her roles in "Heroes" and "Nashville," was remembered by her family and friends as a talented actress and a compassionate individual. Her father, Skip Panettiere, described her as "an incredible light and a force of nature."

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