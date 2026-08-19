Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Moving Back To The UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to move back to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as early as this month. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the couple's children are set to start school in the UK in September.

The move comes shortly after a significant family reunion. ABC News reported that King Charles III and Queen Camilla recently met with Harry, Meghan, and their children at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. This was the first time the monarchs had seen Meghan and their grandchildren since 2022.

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, the family has been living in Montecito, California. Their relocation to the US was accompanied by a reported rift within the royal family, following an interview with Oprah Winfrey where Harry and Meghan discussed their strained relationships with other royals.

Despite their move, Harry has made several trips back to the UK for charity engagements, including the Invictus Games. He is expected to return in September for the WellChild Awards, a charity he has supported since 2007. However, it remains unclear if Meghan and the children will accompany him on this visit.

The Sussexes' decision to return to the UK marks a potential new chapter for the family, as they seek to balance their lives between the US and the UK.