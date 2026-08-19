Ravens DE Campbell Addresses Family Tragedy

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell publicly addressed a personal family tragedy for the first time on Tuesday (August 18). Campbell requested continued support and prayers following the death of his mother and the arrest of his brother, Ciarre Campbell, who has been charged with her murder. Ciarre, who struggles with mental illness, remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

In late June, police discovered the body of Campbell's 71-year-old mother in her Atlanta home. According to arrest warrants, Ciarre Campbell was found with a knife at the scene. Calais Campbell expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the NFL community and fans. "I really appreciate all the love and support and the prayers that have been coming from all over," he said.

Despite the tragedy, Campbell has decided to continue playing football, stating, "I love the game of football a lot, and it is a place that brings me joy." The Ravens signed the 39-year-old to a one-year deal in April for his 19th NFL season. Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, returned to the Ravens after playing with them from 2020 to 2022.

Campbell missed the first few practices of training camp but has since participated fully. Ravens defensive line coach Lou Esposito emphasized the team's support for Campbell, saying, "We are here to support you, whatever you need." Campbell is preparing for the Ravens' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on September 13.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter praised Campbell's versatility and leadership, highlighting his importance to the team. Campbell, who will turn 40 on September 1, is eager for the upcoming season, stating, "September cannot come soon enough."