Researchers Testing GLP-1 Drug For Anti-Aging Effects

Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston are leading one of the nation’s first clinical trials to examine whether tirzepatide—a medication commonly used for weight loss and diabetes—may also help slow the biological aging process. The study focuses on adults between 55 and 70 years old who already meet criteria for tirzepatide therapy, following participants through a 24-week treatment period and 12 weeks of follow-up to track changes in biological and physical health markers. According to the trial overview provided by the university, researchers are using advanced tools called “epigenetic clocks” to measure DNA changes that reflect biological aging.

The randomized trial splits participants into two groups: one receives weekly tirzepatide injections for 24 weeks, followed by a 12-week observation period off the drug, while the other group is monitored without receiving the medication. The primary goal is to see if tirzepatide can slow or reverse markers of biological aging, improve physical function, and enhance overall health beyond its established benefits for weight loss. The study does not require participants to stop most existing medications, although recent changes to certain prescriptions or the use of other weight-loss drugs are not allowed during the trial.

Tirzepatide and other GLP-1 drugs, such as semaglutide, have already shown positive effects on weight loss, blood sugar control, and risks of cardiovascular disease. Recent research from the University of California, San Diego, published in Nature Communications, found that semaglutide slowed the pace of biological aging by nine percent in a study group of adults with HIV, as measured by specialized DNA tests. These findings suggest that GLP-1 drugs may also influence other markers of aging, including inflammation, organ health, and even physical abilities like walking speed.

According to Dr. Thomas Blackwell, the principal investigator of the Texas trial, tirzepatide is generally considered safe for older adults, with previous studies showing significant weight loss and improvements in muscle mass and vascular health.

While the current trial is among the first to test tirzepatide’s potential anti-aging effects in the general population, larger and longer-term studies will be needed to determine how long any benefits last and whether combining these drugs with lifestyle changes could further boost healthy aging. The outcome of these studies could eventually shape new therapies aimed at slowing age-related diseases and improving health spans for older Americans.