Ryan Elijah Wins Florida's 7th Congressional District GOP Primary

NBC News projects that Ryan Elijah has won the Republican primary for Florida's 7th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Congressman Cory Mills. Despite being endorsed by President Donald Trump, Mills faced numerous controversies, including allegations of campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct, which have been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since November.

Elijah, a former local news anchor, won by approximately 12 percentage points, according to NPR. His campaign received endorsements from Florida GOP Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Mike Haridopolos, while Governor Ron DeSantis notably did not support Mills, stating, "I have not endorsed Cory Mills, and I do not support Cory Mills."

Mills' campaign signs prominently featured "Trump Endorsed," but President Trump did not include Mills in recent endorsements leading up to the primary. The district, which stretches from the northern suburbs of Orlando to the coast south of Daytona Beach, is considered a "likely Republican" seat by the Cook Political Report. However, Democrats see a potential opportunity to flip the seat in the upcoming midterms.

Ryan Elijah will face Democrat Bale Dalton, a former NASA chief of staff and 24-year Navy veteran, in the general election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has backed Dalton, highlighting the competitive nature of the race.

The election outcome reflects a broader trend where Trump's endorsements have not always guaranteed victory, as seen in other recent primaries. The Florida primary is the first major election since the state redrew its congressional map, potentially impacting several districts in the upcoming November elections.