Saints' Kamara Avoids Serious Injury

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to miss some time due to a knee injury sustained during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday (August 18). Fortunately, Kamara avoided major ligament damage, with tests confirming no tears, according to NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill. Kamara will be sidelined on a week-to-week basis, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler, is anticipated to play a backup role to offseason addition Travis Etienne Jr. this season. The Saints signed Etienne in March to bolster their ground game, which ranked in the bottom five in rushing yards and touchdowns last season. Kamara's absence is expected to impact the team, but Etienne is likely to take on the majority of first-team reps as the preseason concludes.

The injury comes as Kamara aims to rebound from a challenging 2025 season, where he recorded career lows in rushing and receiving yards. Despite the setback, the Saints are relieved that Kamara's injury isn't season-ending. Yardbarker reports that Kamara will miss the remainder of the preseason, and his availability for the start of the regular season remains uncertain.

During the practice session, which also saw multiple skirmishes between the Saints and Cowboys, Kamara was one of several players to leave early. Saints head coach Kellen Moore noted that Kamara and cornerback Quincy Riley were the only players unable to finish due to injuries. The Saints are scheduled for another joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday (August 20), where they hope to avoid further incidents.