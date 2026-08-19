Soldiers Offered Time Off To Play Grand Theft Auto VI If They Reenlist

Officials at Fort Stewart in Georgia have come up with a unique way to entice soldiers to reenlist in the military. A memo, reviewed by ABC News, promised soldiers they would get four days off to coincide with the release of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video games releases in years.

"The command team, in conjunction with the career counselor, wanted to get soldiers excited to reenlist," Lt. Col. Angel Tomko, a division spokesperson, said in a statement to the news outlet.

Troops have from August 1st through November 14 to reenlist and must commit to a minimum of two years in the service to be eligible for the four days off, which begins on November 19, the tentative release date for the video game.

"The battalion has a new career counselor who approached unit leadership with an idea for an updated creative incentives program,” Tomko explained. "The idea was to have a unique incentives program that connects to what Soldiers are interested in."

Tomko noted that 3rd Infantry Division, which is made up of around 15,000 troops based at Fort Stewart, had one of the most successful reenlistment campaigns in the military last year.

So far, around 20 soldiers have taken officials up on the offer to reenlist in exchange for a few days off to play Grand Theft Auto VI when it first comes out.