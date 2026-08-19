Sparks' Ogwumike To Retire After Season

Nneka Ogwumike, an 11-time WNBA All-Star and a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Sparks, has announced her retirement at the end of the current season. The 35-year-old shared her decision in an interview with Boardroom, expressing that she feels at peace and fulfilled by her basketball journey. Ogwumike, who was drafted first overall by the Sparks in 2012, is the franchise's all-time leader in scoring, field goals, steals, and double-doubles.

During her illustrious career, Ogwumike earned numerous accolades, including the 2016 WNBA MVP award and a championship with the Sparks the same year. Her leadership extended beyond the court as she served as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) for the past decade, overseeing two groundbreaking collective bargaining agreements that significantly improved player salaries and benefits.

Ogwumike's influence in the league is undeniable. Sparks Head Coach Curt Miller praised her as a top-level leader and an exceptional player. Her return to the Sparks after a stint with the Seattle Storm was seen as a move to guide the team back to the playoffs.

Ogwumike's career has been marked by her dedication to both her sport and her peers, earning her respect as one of the most influential figures in women's basketball. As she prepares to leave the game, she aims to do so with her legacy intact and on her own terms, focusing on winning and maintaining her health.

The Los Angeles Sparks, one of the original WNBA franchises, have benefited greatly from Ogwumike's contributions. As the season progresses, fans and teammates alike will celebrate her achievements and the impact she has made on the league.