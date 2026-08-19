Texans WR Higgins Done For Year

The Houston Texans will face the 2026 NFL season without one of their promising young talents, Jayden Higgins. The wide receiver, who was expected to be a key player for the Texans, suffered a torn ACL during a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday (August 18). This injury will sideline him for the entire season.

Higgins had an impressive rookie season in 2025, catching 41 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns. He was anticipated to be a starter this year, playing alongside Nico Collins. During training camp, Higgins had shown significant progress and was noted for his strong performances against top-tier defenders, including All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. According to Yahoo Sports, Higgins consistently made plays and developed a promising connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The injury occurred during a red-zone play, where Higgins fell and was visibly in pain. Although he was initially carted off, he managed to leave the field under his own power. Head coach DeMeco Ryans initially described it as a leg injury, but further evaluation confirmed the ACL tear, ruling Higgins out for the year.

The Texans will now have to adjust their offensive strategy and look for other receivers to step up in Higgins' absence. The team had high hopes for Higgins' contribution this season, and his absence will be a significant challenge as they prepare for the upcoming games.