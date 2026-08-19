Texas Judge Removed From Track Meet Stabbing Case Amid Retrial Bid

A Texas judge presiding over the high-profile track meet stabbing case was removed on Wednesday (August 19), as defendant Karmelo Anthony seeks a new trial following his murder conviction. Anthony, now 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty of fatally stabbing 17-year-old athlete Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a Frisco track meet in April 2025. The jury had rejected Anthony's claims of self-defense during the trial, which drew significant public and social media attention.

Anthony’s legal team argued that state District Judge John Roach should be removed due to concerns about his courtroom conduct and post-trial comments to the media. During an interview after the trial, Roach expressed his opinion that the jury "got it right," prompting defense attorneys to claim the judge’s views might impact rulings on post-trial motions.

A visiting judge, Sid Harle, agreed to remove Roach on the grounds that his involvement could create an appearance of bias, even though Harle said he believed Roach would be fair in practice. A new judge is expected to oversee a hearing on Thursday (August 20) regarding Anthony’s request for a retrial.

Anthony’s legal team contends that the murder trial violated his constitutional rights, stating that the proceedings were effectively closed to the public, prosecutors did not uphold certain evidentiary agreements, and jury instructions hindered full consideration of self-defense arguments. Defense filings also cite Judge Roach’s public statements as grounds for concern. The team is now pushing for a new trial, with hearings scheduled for the coming weeks.

During the original trial, witnesses described a dispute over Anthony sitting under a tent belonging to Metcalf’s team during a rainy spring day. Testimony indicated that Metcalf and others repeatedly asked Anthony to leave, which escalated into a physical altercation where Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf. Prosecutors argued Anthony was the aggressor, while Anthony did not testify in his own defense.

Supporters of Anthony gathered inside and outside the Collin County courthouse following the judge’s removal, with some chanting in support.

With Judge Roach now removed, a new judge will consider the retrial motion, and further hearings are set for the coming days. The outcome of Anthony’s bid for a new trial could impact both his conviction and sentencing.