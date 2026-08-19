Trump Nominates Heidi Overton To Head FDA

President Donald Trump has nominated Heidi Overton, a White House aide, to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Overton, currently the deputy director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, will replace former commissioner Marty Makary, who resigned earlier this year. Overton's nomination has been praised by some conservatives, although a former Trump health official expressed concerns about her lack of experience in running a large organization.

Overton has played a significant role in shaping health policy during Trump's second term. She has been involved in major initiatives such as redesigning the food pyramid, revising the childhood vaccine schedule, and negotiating pricing deals with pharmaceutical companies. Her nomination will face scrutiny from a Senate panel before she can officially assume the role.

According to STAT News, Overton joined the White House at the beginning of Trump's term and has been a key voice in health policy. She has also been associated with the America First Policy Institute, where she led the health policy center.

The nomination comes amid a period of frequent personnel changes and internal conflicts at the FDA. Overton's close relationships with key figures in the Trump administration, such as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, have bolstered her candidacy. Despite support within the administration, some members of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement remain skeptical of her past decisions and alignment with certain policies.

The White House has not yet commented on the nomination, and Overton's confirmation will likely be a contentious process, given the recent narrow confirmation of Trump's pick for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Erica Schwartz.