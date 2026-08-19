Trump Pauses Canada Tariffs Amid Deal Talks

President Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause on a planned wave of tariffs targeting Canadian imports, originally set to take effect at midnight. In a social media post, President Trump stated that the 50% duties are paused for three days due to a tentative deal with Canada, pending final documentation. While he did not provide specifics, he hinted that the Keystone XL pipeline "may be awoken from the grave."

The tariffs, which were to affect approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, included items such as hockey sticks, certain building materials, liquors, and some apparel, according to the U.S. Trade Representative. Prime Minister Mark Carney's office has yet to comment on the development.

The pause comes after weeks of intense negotiations between the two countries. Prime Minister Carney described the talks as "very delicate and intense," and expressed hope for a resolution before the deadline. The tariffs were initially introduced as a response to what President Trump called Canada's "discriminatory treatment" of American products, aiming to level the playing field for U.S. exports like cars, alcohol, and dairy.

The proposed tariffs have sparked concerns about rising consumer prices in both countries. Economists warn that trade barriers typically drive up costs for importers and exporters alike. According to the BBC, the tariffs were part of a broader strategy by President Trump to address trade imbalances and perceived unfair practices.

As the situation develops, Canadian officials are working diligently to finalize the agreement and avoid further economic strain. The outcome of these negotiations could have significant implications for the trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada.