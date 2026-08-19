Trump Plans To Meet With Kim Jong Un This Year

President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year. Speaking outside the White House on Wednesday (August 19), Trump expressed his positive relationship with Kim, stating, "I get along with him very well." The meeting would mark the fourth between the two leaders.

While no official date has been set, reports suggest the meeting could coincide with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November. Trump emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong leadership presence, adding, "As long as we have a smart president, he's going to be fine."

According to a report from the New York Post, Trump highlighted North Korea's possession of 57 nuclear weapons, a figure not previously confirmed by U.S. officials. He criticized past administrations for allowing North Korea to develop such an arsenal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is eager to revive diplomatic efforts to persuade Kim to abandon his nuclear weapons program. The potential meeting aims to build on the progress made during Trump's first term.

As of now, neither the White House nor North Korean officials have confirmed the meeting details. However, the potential summit could play a significant role in shaping future U.S.-North Korea relations.